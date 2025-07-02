Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $799,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

