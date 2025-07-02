LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.