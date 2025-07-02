Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11,933.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,461,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,975 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 102,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

