BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.