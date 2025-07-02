Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $217.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

