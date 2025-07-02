4,345 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Acquired by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

