Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shell by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 100.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

