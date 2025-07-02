Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 10.9% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,407,908,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LLY opened at $776.54 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

