MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

