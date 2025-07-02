BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,683,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 30,256.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,495,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $302.56 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.