Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) is Penobscot Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned approximately 2.54% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $35,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,436,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 62,119 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGP opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

