Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,131.9% during the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4%

LLY opened at $776.54 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $735.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $778.38 and a 200 day moving average of $799.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

