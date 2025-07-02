Penobscot Wealth Management Invests $816,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.00. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

