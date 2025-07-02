Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ 8th Largest Position

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,131.9% in the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $776.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $778.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $735.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

