Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $12.01 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,234 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after purchasing an additional 930,784 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after buying an additional 674,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $135.44.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.