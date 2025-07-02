AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $361.76 and last traded at $355.17. 3,842,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,613,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AppLovin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

