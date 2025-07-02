WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,567 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Landstar System worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after acquiring an additional 521,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,184,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $145.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

