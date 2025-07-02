Coastline Trust Co Sells 9,960 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Lennar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,102,000 after purchasing an additional 268,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after purchasing an additional 213,003 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

