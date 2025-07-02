Best Space Stocks To Consider – June 29th

Alphabet, GE Aerospace, Howmet Aerospace, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, Rocket Lab, and Carpenter Technology are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the space industry—ranging from rocket and satellite manufacturing to launch services, space tourism, and related space-based technologies. Investors in space stocks seek exposure to the growing commercial space economy, which includes both established aerospace giants and emerging privately held firms that have gone public. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.53. The stock had a trading volume of 107,974,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,986,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,423. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $260.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

NYSE:HWM traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,826,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,244. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $185.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,787,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,166. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,470. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.48. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 75,626,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,903,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Rocket Lab has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.57. 8,624,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.97. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $103.37 and a twelve month high of $279.51.

