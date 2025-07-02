Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.65.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $372.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $382.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.44 and its 200 day moving average is $307.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

