Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Boosted by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. HSBC raised Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total transaction of $19,336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,502,253.76. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,122 shares of company stock valued at $101,726,398. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.