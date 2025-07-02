DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 9,175 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $67,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

FedEx Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

