Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,803,000 after buying an additional 158,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $297.96 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.38.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

