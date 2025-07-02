INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

INmune Bio stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.34. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in INmune Bio by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

