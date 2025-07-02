Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 7,169 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up 1.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.0%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

