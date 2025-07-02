Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IUSB opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

