Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $390.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

