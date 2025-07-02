Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6%

BK stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.19 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

