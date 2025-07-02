Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,151,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 37,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 228,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

