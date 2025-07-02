Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

