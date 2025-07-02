Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $222,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $66.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

