NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $457,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 22.35%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.