3,522 Shares in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,552 shares of company stock worth $3,491,951. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

