Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 50 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap-On Stock Up 2.1%
NYSE SNA opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.77.
Snap-On Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 44.82%.
Insider Activity at Snap-On
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNA
Snap-On Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
