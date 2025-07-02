Fedenia Advisers LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fedenia Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,842,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

