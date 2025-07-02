CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 387 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up about 1.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWX stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.