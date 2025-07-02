Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Croda International to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Croda International

Croda International Price Performance

Croda International Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. Croda International has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

(Get Free Report

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.