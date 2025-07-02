Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Fedenia Advisers LLC

Fedenia Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.0% of Fedenia Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after buying an additional 37,928,555 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,979,000 after buying an additional 473,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,194,000 after buying an additional 866,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,664,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,807,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1627 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.