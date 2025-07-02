Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 64,825 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,170 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 578,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,443,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after buying an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19,412.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 214,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.05 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

