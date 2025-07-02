Penobscot Wealth Management Takes $839,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $435.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

