Head to Head Review: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) & Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ethan Allen Interiors pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ethan Allen Interiors pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ethan Allen Interiors 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Ethan Allen Interiors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ethan Allen Interiors is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Ethan Allen Interiors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies 2.96% 6.94% 3.29% Ethan Allen Interiors 9.29% 12.08% 7.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Ethan Allen Interiors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million 0.48 $19.96 million $1.26 17.15 Ethan Allen Interiors $646.22 million 1.15 $63.82 million $2.25 13.02

Ethan Allen Interiors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Ethan Allen Interiors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haverty Furniture Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Haverty Furniture Companies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com website. It operates a network of design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

