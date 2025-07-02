Reviewing Samsonite Group (SMSEY) & Its Peers

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Samsonite Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Samsonite Group pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Samsonite Group pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 72.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Samsonite Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Samsonite Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Samsonite Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsonite Group’s peers have a beta of -0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Samsonite Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsonite Group 8.67% 21.65% 6.52% Samsonite Group Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Samsonite Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsonite Group 0 0 0 2 4.00 Samsonite Group Competitors 117 909 998 28 2.46

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Samsonite Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Samsonite Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsonite Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samsonite Group $3.59 billion $345.70 million 8.68 Samsonite Group Competitors $2.74 billion $103.51 million 3.06

Samsonite Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Samsonite Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Samsonite Group beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Samsonite Group

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. It sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, as well as through company operated retail stores and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.