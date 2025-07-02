8,942 Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Acquired by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Penobscot Wealth Management owned 0.06% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.