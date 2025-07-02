Penobscot Wealth Management Has $203,000 Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

