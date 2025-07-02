ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARM

Institutional Trading of ARM

ARM Stock Down 3.3%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in ARM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.59. ARM has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.44, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 4.19.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.