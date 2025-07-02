Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $4.50 to $0.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

AZUL opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.88. Azul has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $923.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Azul by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 866,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 327,421 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

