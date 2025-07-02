Comparing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HOOKIPA Pharma and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma -785.66% -120.09% -77.14% Twist Bioscience -54.98% -33.48% -25.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of HOOKIPA Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma $43.95 million 0.35 -$43.50 million ($5.85) -0.21 Twist Bioscience $312.97 million 7.04 -$208.73 million ($3.25) -11.31

This table compares HOOKIPA Pharma and Twist Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HOOKIPA Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOOKIPA Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HOOKIPA Pharma has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33 Twist Bioscience 1 1 8 0 2.70

HOOKIPA Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 260.00%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $50.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.14%. Given HOOKIPA Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HOOKIPA Pharma is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats HOOKIPA Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOOKIPA Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

