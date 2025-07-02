Financial Comparison: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) & One Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI)

One Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Free Report) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for One Bio and Cal-Maine Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Bio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cal-Maine Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67

Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus target price of $83.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.53%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than One Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

84.7% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares One Bio and Cal-Maine Foods”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods $2.33 billion 2.15 $277.89 million $20.23 5.04

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than One Bio.

Profitability

This table compares One Bio and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Bio N/A N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods 26.08% 48.72% 39.06%

Volatility and Risk

One Bio has a beta of -4.27, indicating that its share price is 527% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats One Bio on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Bio

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

