Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.
Several analysts recently commented on PAY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Paymentus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Insider Activity at Paymentus
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paymentus by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Paymentus Price Performance
Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.57. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $40.43.
Paymentus Company Profile
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paymentus
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.