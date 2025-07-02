Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several analysts recently commented on PAY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Paymentus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,333.63. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 87.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paymentus by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.57. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $40.43.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

