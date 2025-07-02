Critical Review: Warby Parker (WRBY) versus Its Rivals

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Warby Parker to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Warby Parker and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 7 11 0 2.61 Warby Parker Competitors 646 2848 2955 87 2.38

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Warby Parker’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Warby Parker has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Warby Parker and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $771.32 million -$20.39 million -181.68 Warby Parker Competitors $13.76 billion $1.19 billion 19.40

Warby Parker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -1.79% -2.48% -1.29% Warby Parker Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Summary

Warby Parker beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

